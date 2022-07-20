JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results

Earnings Highlights For JB Hunt

The company produced results above expectations with revenue coming in at 31% higher than the same quarter during last year. Revenue came in at $3.84 billion, compared to $2.9 billion the previous year.

Net income came in at $255 million, compared to $172 million during the same period in the previous year. Earnings were up 48% y-o-y.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.42, vs. $1.61 the previous year.

1325 new pieces of trailing equipment were onboarded, along with 110,000 new containers and 6620 new power units.