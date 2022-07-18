Is WD-40 Company Ready For A Rebound?

MarketBeat
-
0
Is WD-40 Company Ready For A Rebound?
Table of Contents show

WD-40 Company Got Hammered By COVID

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had about as good a quarter as can be expected given the circumstances, and that has the stock set up for a rebound. The market in WD-40 Company stock has been in a protracted downtrend for several quarters now, and it is overextended and ripe for a reversal that could begin by the start of the 4th quarter. The primary factor we see moving the market higher is China. Sales in the Asia-Pacific and specifically China were deeply impacted by COVID-related shutdowns that may also impact the business quarter. Looking forward, however, the lockdowns in China will ease and lead to a rebound in sales that should be compounded by improving margins. That’s not the outlook we see for high-profile growth names like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which are being squeezed by competition and rising costs.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF

Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Henry Singleton eBook

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more