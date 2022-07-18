Is WD-40 Company Ready For A Rebound?

WD-40 Company Got Hammered By COVID

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had about as good a quarter as can be expected given the circumstances, and that has the stock set up for a rebound. The market in WD-40 Company stock has been in a protracted downtrend for several quarters now, and it is overextended and ripe for a reversal that could begin by the start of the 4th quarter. The primary factor we see moving the market higher is China. Sales in the Asia-Pacific and specifically China were deeply impacted by COVID-related shutdowns that may also impact the business quarter. Looking forward, however, the lockdowns in China will ease and lead to a rebound in sales that should be compounded by improving margins. That’s not the outlook we see for high-profile growth names like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which are being squeezed by competition and rising costs.

