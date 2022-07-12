Investors Snap Up China Funds As COVID Restrictions Lift – But Optimism May Be Short Lived

Anna Peel
-
0
Investors Snap Up China Funds As COVID Restrictions Lift – But Optimism May Be Short Lived
jcx516 / Pixabay
  • Investors bought into China equity funds last month as country lessened lockdowns.
  • Sentiment towards Asia Pacific region jumped 9 points.
  • But market has subsequently slumped on news of fresh outbreaks.
  • UK and Europe remain least popular investment geographies.

Investors Snap Up China Funds

“China’s zero COVID policy has resulted in the country pursuing regional lockdowns long after the West opened up. Last month, it seemed as if President Xi and his party would relax their stance, and market sentiment improved. HL investors snapped up China funds – with three country focused funds and an Asia fund featuring in the top 20 most bought for June. Chinese equity investment trusts were also among the most bought last month. But this optimism may prove to be short-lived as this week news that a new variant threatens new-found freedoms.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF

Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Henry Singleton eBook

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Peter Lynch Avoid The “Fear of Crashing”

buy 1655488732In September 1995, the legendary growth investor Peter Lynch wrote an article alongside the financial writer John Rothchild called "Fear of Crashing" in which he considered the potential of a stock market correction and how investors should prepare and react for an uncertain and volatile market environment. While Lynch's article is now nearly three decades Read More

Find A Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

China shares fell today as authorities announced testing for more than six million people in Guangzhou and Shanghai. Shanghai has only recently emerged from a two-month lockdown which impacted both the stock market and economic growth. Despite the uncertainty, Asia remains more in favour among UK investors than the domestic market, where political upheaval and raging inflation dominate sentiment.

The only region more unpopular with HL clients is Europe, where central bank policy has been slow to react to rising prices, leaving the European Central Bank with fewer levers to pull should the much-anticipated recession materialise next year.”

Investor Confidence Index

The investor confidence index is compiled by surveying HL clients on a monthly basis. Each month we send the investors’ confidence survey to 6,000 random clients and there is a representative split of our clients by age. On average around 10% of clients respond.

Data from HL’s platform:

Top Funds, June (net buy, alphabetical)

Artemis Global Income
Baillie Gifford China
First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure
FTF Franklin UK Equity Income
Jupiter Asian Income
Matthews China
Templeton China
Troy Trojan (Class X)
Troy Trojan Global Income
VT Argonaut Absolute Return

Top Investment Trusts, June (net buy, alphabetical)

BH Macro Ltd (GBP) Ord NPV
Caledonia Investments plc Ordinary 5p
Capital Gearing Trust plc Ordinary 25p Shares
City Of London Investment Trust Ordinary 25p Shares
Henderson Far East Income Ltd Ordinary NPV
HICL Infrastructure plc ORD GBP0.0001
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Plc Ordinary 25p
Merchants Trust plc Ordinary 25p
Murray International Trust plc Ordinary 25p Shares
NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd Ordinary NPV

Top IA Sectors, June (net buy, alphabetical)

China/ Greater China
Global Equity Income
Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
Short Term Money Market
Unclassified

Article by Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis & Research at Hargreaves Lansdown

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Over 1.7 million clients trust us with £132.3 billion (as at 30 April 2022), making us the UK’s number one platform for private investors. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.

Updated on

No posts to display