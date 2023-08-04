Investing In Precious Metals: A Guide For The Younger Generation

Precious metals have been a popular investment for centuries. They are seen as a safe haven during times of economic turmoil and can provide a hedge against inflation. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in precious metals among younger investors.

Before You Invest

Before you invest in precious metals, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, you need to make sure that you have covered your short-term debt and have set aside a 3-6 month emergency fund. This is important because you do not want to have to sell your precious metals in a time of financial crisis.

How To Calculate Your Emergency Fund

Your emergency fund should be enough to cover your expenses for 3-6 months in case of job loss, illness, or other unexpected events. To calculate your emergency fund, you need to add up your monthly expenses. Then, multiply that number by the number of months you want your emergency fund to cover.

For example, if your monthly expenses are $2,000 and you want your emergency fund to cover 6 months, you would need to save $12,000.

There are a few different ways to save for your emergency fund. You can set up a separate savings account and make regular contributions, or you can use a high-yield savings account that earns interest.

How to Invest in Precious Metals

Once you have saved up your emergency fund, you can start investing in precious metals. There are a few different ways to invest in precious metals. You can buy physical gold or silver coins or bars, or you can invest in precious metals ETFs, or mutual funds. Each option has its own advantages and disadvantages, so you need to choose the one that is right for you.

Physical Precious Metals

If you choose to invest in physical precious metals, you will need to store them in a safe place. You can store them at home in a safe or security deposit box, or you can store them with a precious metals dealer.

Precious Metals ETFs and Mutual Funds

If you choose to invest in precious metals ETFs or mutual funds, you will not need to worry about storing the physical metals. These funds track the price of precious metals, so you will still be able to benefit from their price appreciation.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

The Benefits of Investing in Precious Metals

There are a number of benefits to investing in precious metals. These include:

A hedge against inflation: Precious metals prices tend to rise at or above the inflation rate. This means that your investment in precious metals will likely retain its value, even if the value of the dollar decreases.

A tangible asset: Precious metals are real assets that hold value beyond investment purposes. This means that you can actually hold them in your hand, unlike stocks or bonds, which are just pieces of paper.

Portfolio diversification: Precious metals can help to diversify your investment portfolio. This means that your portfolio will not be as heavily reliant on stocks or bonds, which can be volatile.

Conclusion

Investing in precious metals can be a wise decision for young investors. However, it is important to remember that it is not an overnight success. You need to be patient and willing to ride out the ups and downs of the market. If you are willing to do that, precious metals can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term.

Additional Considerations for Younger Investors

If you are a younger investor, there are a few additional considerations you may want to keep in mind when investing in precious metals. These include: