Gold Is Getting At An Interesting Level – CPI Early Clues

Yesterday‘s S&P 500 downswing didn‘t last even though the sellers came back strongly before the day was over. Bonds though have recovered, 10y yield is sitting at 4% – the interest rate sensitive sectors (and prior leaders mentioned in the stock market chart) didn‘t take the cue, and are doing so only now premarket.

EURUSD is up, yields still at bay, gold and silver retracing some of yesterday‘s decline while oil and natgas are little changed – looks to me as a pause in the risk-off positioning (positioning for hotter than expected CPI, hotter than 3.3% or even what I see as a bit likelier, 3.4%). In short, market seem to ready themselves to buck what the figure would do with Fed tightening odds for Sep already.

Today‘s analytical part will be short in favor of stock market sectoral analysis and levels, with select real assets below – and of course you can look forward for plenty of live Twitter and Telegram coverage!

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren’t enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram – benefit and find out why I’m the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold is getting at an interesting level, and even if there is no confirmation yet of an upswing making it through CPI, odds are that any initial downswing would be bought – and the same for silver. Both metals ignored retreating yields of late, and the selling pressure seems to be losing volume (conviction) – local bottom is at hand.

Crude Oil

Crude oil indeed continues with the running correction – and the next consolidation would be $83 – today may bring a little initial retreat in energy if stocks and select other assets do what premarket price action is hinting at – never to underestimate.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica’s Trading Signals covering all the markets you’re used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica’s Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica‘s Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals

www.monicakingsley.co

[email protected]

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice.

Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind.

Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make.

Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.