China’s regulatory actions toward Bitcoin mining have opened the door for other countries — such as the United States — to garner a significantly stronger foothold in the competitive industry. On June 8, the Republic of El Salvador made history by becoming the first nation to pass legislation to make BTC legal tender. Just days later, he introduced the bitcoin law to the nation’s legislature. Moreover, facing a question during the Twitter Spaces conversation about whether the government had considered supporting BTC mining, Bukele revealed the nation’s untapped, surplus geothermal energy reserves could be contributed from the 20 potentially active volcanoes. He then seemingly constructed a plan on the spot for how such renewable energy sources could be harnessed.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

In this OKEx insight in-depth examination, the Bitcoin Law is placed under the spotlight and the authors delve into the context surrounding El Salvador's bold move while assessing its motives and the policy's potential benefits. Kindly attribute it to .

Seth Klarman On Cash Return: Time To Sell? Betting that the markets never revert to historical norms, that we are in a new era of higher securities prices and lower returns, involves the risk of significant capital impairment. Betting that prices will fall at some point involves opportunity cost of uncertain amount. By holding expensive securities with low prospective returns, people choose to Read More

El Salvador's Bitcoin Law

According to Rick Delaney, senior analyst at OKEx Insights: