Bitcoin Expected To Lead The Market In The Coming Weeks

Bitbull Capital’s comments on the current crypto market, expects Bitcoin to lead the market in the coming weeks.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ross Klein of Changebridge: Thesis for Civeo Ross Klein of Changebridge Capital presented ideas at a recent webinar with ValueWalk. Changebridge Capital manages two active exchange-traded funds. The firm uses a quant, fundamental and sustainable process to select high-conviction names. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more One of the two ideas Klein presented was Civeo, which has a $330 million Read More

A Look At Bitcoin And Ethereum's Performance In the Current Crypto Market

Bitcoin has been performing strongly since it bounced from the $30,000 support we indicated earlier. Now it sits in a critical range and is eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s London upgrade went live yesterday and the second-largest cryptocurrency is looking solid in terms of price action instead of experiencing a sell-the-news drop.

We expect Bitcoin to lead the market in the coming weeks before Ethereum and other altcoins can start pushing for gains in what could become the second phase of this year’s bull run.

However, any news shocks at this time could hamper Bitcoin’s advance, and a rejection from this level will likely see it falling back towards $30,000.

About BitBull Capital