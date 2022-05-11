These Are The Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

The earnings reporting season for the first quarter of 2022 officially started on April 13th. So far, the percentage of S&P 500 companies that beat EPS estimates is above the five-year average. However, the benchmark index is down over the past three weeks, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is down for the last four consecutive weeks. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

The Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have ranked the companies on the basis of their market cap data as of May 10 to determine the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Records Its Second-worst Quarter Ever In Q1 [Exclusive] Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital had its second-worst quarter ever during the first three months of the year, losing 22.9%, compared to the S&P 500's -4.6% return and the MS World's -5.2% return. Maverick's Levered strategy returned -37.4%, while its Long strategy was down 11.1%, and its Long Enhanced strategy lost 13.8%. Maverick's annualized return is Read More

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) offers network security solutions to service providers, government entities and enterprises. Its shares are down by over 11% year to date and by almost 11% in the last five days. Palo Alto Networks shares are presently trading at over $490, while they have a 52-week range of $322.23 to $640.90. The company is scheduled to report its earnings on May 19.

TJX

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) retails off-price apparel and home fashion products. Its shares are down by over 26% year to date and by almost 13% in the last five days. TJX shares are presently trading at over $55, while their 52-week range is $55.07 to $77.35. The retailer is scheduled to report its earnings on May 18.

Analog Devices

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, this company designs, develops, makes and markets integrated circuits (ICs). Its shares are down by over 11% year to date and by over 5% in the last five days. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares are presently trading at over $156, while their 52-week range is $143.81 to $191.95. The company is scheduled to report its earnings on May 18.

Applied Materials

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) offers equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. Its shares are down by almost 31% year to date and by over 8% in the last five days. Applied Materials shares are presently trading at over $108, while they have a 52-week range of $105.18 to $167.06. The firm is scheduled to report its earnings on May 19.

Target

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) owns and operates general merchandise stores that also sell grocery items like perishables, dairy, frozen and dry grocery items. Its shares are down by over 5% year to date and by over 7% in the last five days. Target shares are presently trading at over $219, while their 52-week range is $184 to $268.98. The big box retailer is scheduled to report its earnings on May 18.

Deere & Co.

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Moline, Illinois, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) deals in equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. Its shares are up by almost 9% year to date but down by over 5% in the last five days. Deere & Co. shares are presently trading at over $373, while their 52-week range is $320.50 to $446.76. The company is scheduled to report its earnings on May 20.

Lowe's

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) sells home improvement products, including those used in remodeling, maintenance, repair, and other areas. Its shares are down by almost 25% year to date and by over 6% in the last five days. Lowe's shares are presently trading at over $194, while their 52-week range is $182.08 to $263.31. The retailer is scheduled to report its earnings on May 18.

Cisco Systems

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) deals in internet protocol-based networking products and services for the communications and information technology industry. Its shares are down by over 20% year to date and by over 4% in the last five days. Cisco Systems shares are presently trading at over $49, while their 52-week range is $48.67 to $64.29. The tech firm is scheduled to report its earnings on May 18.

Home Depot

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) sells building materials and home improvement products. Its shares are down by almost 30% year to date and by over 7% in the last five days. Home Depot shares are presently trading at over $291, while their 52-week range is $286.25 to $420.61. The retailer is scheduled to report its earnings on May 17.

Walmart

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) operates a chain of hypermarkets, grocery stores and discount department stores. Its shares are up by over 4% year to date but are down by almost 3% in the last five days. Walmart shares are presently trading at over $150, while their 52-week range is $132.01 to $160.77. The big box retailer is scheduled to report its earnings on May 17.