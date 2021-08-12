Berkshire Hathaway Is Undervalued By 16%

Summary

Since Berkshire had operating earnings of $24 billion over the previous 12 months from June 30, 2021, all of Berkshire’s businesses are being valued by the market at less than 15 times earnings.

If Berkshire’s businesses were conservatively valued at 20 times operating earnings, then they would have an enterprise value of $480 billion.

Subtracting the float of $142 billion would then result in an equity value of $338 billion.

Adding $338 billion (businesses) to $452 billion (stock portfolio plus cash) results in an overall equity valuation of $790 billion.

Then Berkshire’s current market valuation of $660 billion represents a 16% discount from my calculation of its intrinsic value.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Undervalued

Since Berkshire had operating earnings of $24 billion (trailing 12 months from June 30), all of Berkshire’s businesses are being valued by the market at less than 15 times earnings. Currently, the S&P 500 is being valued at approximately 30 times earnings. If Berkshire’s businesses were conservatively valued at 20 times operating earnings, then they would have an enterprise value of $480 billion. Subtracting the float of $142 billion would then result in an equity value of $338 billion. Adding $338 billion (businesses) to $452 billion (stock portfolio plus cash) results in an overall equity valuation of $790 billion. Then Berkshire’s current market valuation of $660 billion represents a 16% discount from my calculation of its intrinsic value, which translates into a Class A share price of approximately $524,000. Berkshire’s closing price on August 10 was $434,610.

If Berkshire’s businesses were valued at 25 times operating earnings, then they would have an enterprise value of $600 billion. Subtracting the float of $142 billion would then result in an equity value of $458 billion. Adding $458 billion (businesses) to $452 billion (stock portfolio plus cash) results in an overall equity valuation of $910 billion. Then Berkshire’s current market valuation of $660 billion represents a 27% discount from this equity valuation which equates to a Class A share price of approximately $604,000.

Article by Dr. David Kass