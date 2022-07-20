B. Riley, Buyout Once Rebuffed, Raises Lazydays Stake

Investment firm paid an average $11.63 a share, less than half its $25 March offer

B. Riley Raises Lazydays Stake

Recreational vehicle maker Lazydays’ (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares swerved past the broader market’s potholes Monday, accelerating through the close to end up 5% after investment firm B. Riley bought more shares.

According to the latest insider data, Riley bought 7,527 LAZY shares at $12.20 each on July 14, bringing its total July purchases to 19,836 shares at a non-weighted average of $11.63.

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more





Lazydays shares closed Monday’s session at $13.54.

The two firms are no strangers.

In March, Lazydays’ board unanimously rejected B. Riley’s unsolicited $25 a share offer, with the shares at about $21. The company said it “determined that the proposal meaningfully undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of shareholders.”

Several travel-related stocks rose Monday, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL).

Investors may have taken to heart Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan’s earlier comments that consumer spending and balance sheets appear resilient.

“Our U.S. consumer clients remained resilient with continued strong deposit balances and spending levels,” Moynihan said.

Nothing’s indicating a sudden reversal of fortune, and travel companies still face headwinds.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index of airline fares fell 1.8% in June against the prior month as inflation corrodes households’ purchasing power.

Lazydays shares rebounded after the worst COVID pandemic, and in May, reported fiscal first quarter revenue rose 39%, to $376 million, while net income nearly tripled a year ago.

The shares rose about eight percent in the last 30 days but are 36% below where they began 2022.

Article by Joshua Enomoto, Fintel