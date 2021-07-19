Artificial Plant Market Exploding: Myths Busted with Artiplanto

A Recent market report suggests the artificial plants market is set for record growth in the U.S.

In some states and many parts of the world droughts necessitate artificial plants even as some environmentalists prefer real plants

Artiplanto shared industry insights by weighing in on qualitative aspects

As growth of the artificial plant market accelerates in the US, it is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% with USD 369.08 million during the forecast period 2021-2025. With many cheap brands launching through Amazon – and Ikea seeking to push a global distribution chain, Artiplanto stepped in to share qualitative insights on this niche industry.

Artificial plants have picked up a slight unfair reputation over years. Naysayers are quick to shoot down with words of warning pertaining to how shabby or unstylish artificial greenery can be, or how it is not really found in homes. These misconceptions feed a variety of myths surrounding fake plants. As a leading supplier of artificial greenery, Artiplanto decided to bust some artificial plant myths.

Faux plants look fake

There may have been a point in time when fake plants did look fake and plastic, but materials used on modern artificial flowers are far more sophisticated. Most leaves and petals are created using a polyester blend, but silk is also used. Polyester fibers are typically woven into a soft, textured surface that has the potential to fool the touch-test. Artificial plants strive to replicate the details of nature. Oddly enough there are examples in nature where freshly cut flowers appear “fake”. The Gerbera or “Transvaal Daisy” is a great example of this. These colorful flowers are native to tropical regions of South America, Africa and Asia.

Bad Feng Shui

This ancient Chinese discipline of interior design centers on the flow of energy through buildings. It is about achieving balance and Feng Shui has many underlying principles that make good design sense. Due to its connection with the natural world, one might assume that Feng Shui rejects artificial greenery, however many interior designers would argue to the contrary. It is believed that a dead, real plant is seriously bad Feng Shui that can negatively influence the delicate balance in a room. Artificial plants often come to the rescue when the maintenance of a real plant can be an issue.

Artificial plants are not as good as real plants

This entirely depends on the application artificial plants are used for. While useless for air purification, artificial plants are a great choice to add greenery to the home or office space without the maintenance overhead. Real plants require more than just a splash of water. The amount of light, pot size, fertilizer and temperature can heavily influence whether the plant thrives or develops unsightly yellow splotches. Not all areas in the home or office are suitable for plant life either. Often the best solution is a combination of both real and artificial plants, with faux greenery being used in the tricky areas of the office or home.

Artificial plants are expensive

An old and pervasive myth surrounding artificial plants is the assumption that they are expensive. As with most things in life, you get what you pay for, but the main difference between buying an artificial plant versus a real one is longevity. While the real plant may grow, develop an illness or get chewed on by insects the artificial plant remains the same as the day it was bought.

Who is ArtiPlanto?

ArtiPlanto is a home decor company located in Montreal and New York. They specialize in providing artificial plants as a solution to those who don’t have the means, time or resources to maintain real plants. Quickly gaining traction in the market the company expanded their artificial plants collection into Europe and Germany. Considered experts in the design of artificial plants, ArtiPlanto have managed to set the standard for realistic-looking faux plants.

The rapid growth stimulated exciting development areas for the company and early in 2020 ArtiPlanto launched its exclusive rug collection featuring wool and linen rugs. Along with complimentary home decor items the company created a buzz in the media.

One Tree Planted

“We are passionate about real plants and trees and we want to do our part. That’s why we’ve partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit tree-planting organization that has planted thousands of trees in both the United States and Canada,” a spokesperson for ArtiPlanto stated.

One Tree Planted is a 501 charity whose mission to help global reforestation efforts are seen globally and in the Million Tree Challenge. In search of 100 companies to plant 10,000 trees, the location that benefits from the challenge is changed each year. This year California’s forests are set to benefit.

In Closing

With the worst drought in years hitting California, millions of families are forced to switch to artificial plants. If you simply must have cheerful floral arrangements around the house all year round, or can’t keep up with the maintenance of a real plant, then permanent botanicals are a suitable option. Many modern faux flowers and plants are made from high quality materials, however the use of artificial flowers is far from a modern invention. Historians believe permanent botanicals were first developed in China well over 1,500 years ago. These silken flowers served to brighten up living spaces, just like in modern times.