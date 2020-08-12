The Shadow CEO Athan Slotkin on his six reasons why enhanced unemployment benefits hurt entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Right now, there is a debate on whether Americans should continue to receive the extra $600 a week in the next round of relief. While it may help everyday Americans, it is actually hurting small businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. The longer people aren’t going back to the work or making themselves available to work creates negative outcomes for small businesses says The Shadow CEO, Athan Slotkin.

How Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Will Hurt Small Businesses And Entrepreneurs

Athan Slotkin is an accomplished entrepreneur and strategy consultant, having worked for hundreds of clients across the world. Athan has identified six ways continuing enhanced unemployment benefits will hurt small businesses and entrepreneurs: