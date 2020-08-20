Part of the weekly research here at The Acquirer’s Multiple features some of the top picks from our Stock Screeners and some top investors who are holding these same picks in their portfolios. Investors such as Warren Buffett, Joel Greenblatt, Carl Icahn, Jim Simons, Prem Watsa, Jeremy Grantham, Seth Klarman, Ray Dalio, and Howard Marks. The top investor data is provided from their latest 13F’s. This week we’ll take a look at:
HP Inc
HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company’s two operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Palo Alto, California based company sells on a global scale with 63% of fiscal 2017 revenue derived from outside the United States.
A quick look at the price chart below for HP Inc shows us that the stock is up 5% in the past twelve months. We currently have the stock trading on an Acquirer’s Multiple of 7.26, which means that it’s undervalued.
Superinvestors who currently hold positions in HP Inc:
Seth Klarman – 18,000,681 shares
Ken Griffin – 3,075,613 shares
Steve Cohen – 2,265,565 shares
Jean-Marie Eveillard – 1,988,702 shares
Cliff Asness – 1,502,131 shares
Joel Greenblatt – 515,824 shares
Lee Ainslie – 402,712 shares
Jeremy Grantham – 281,535 shares
Mario Gabelli – 39,729 shares
Paul Tudor Jones – 20,930 shares
Chris Davis – 20,830 shares
Ray Dalio – 14,973 shares
Roger Ibbotson – 11,121 shares
