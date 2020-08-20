Acquirer’s Multiple Stock HP Inc Appearing In Klarman, Dalio, Greenblatt Portfolios

By
The Acquirer's Multiple
-

Part of the weekly research here at The Acquirer’s Multiple features some of the top picks from our Stock Screeners and some top investors who are holding these same picks in their portfolios. Investors such as Warren Buffett, Joel Greenblatt, Carl Icahn, Jim Simons, Prem Watsa, Jeremy Grantham, Seth Klarman, Ray Dalio, and Howard Marks. The top investor data is provided from their latest 13F’s. This week we’ll take a look at:

HP Inc

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company’s two operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Palo Alto, California based company sells on a global scale with 63% of fiscal 2017 revenue derived from outside the United States.

A quick look at the price chart below for HP Inc shows us that the stock is up 5% in the past twelve months. We currently have the stock trading on an Acquirer’s Multiple of 7.26, which means that it’s undervalued.

HP Inc

(Source: Morningstar)

Superinvestors who currently hold positions in HP Inc:

Seth Klarman – 18,000,681 shares

Ken Griffin – 3,075,613 shares

Steve Cohen – 2,265,565 shares

Jean-Marie Eveillard – 1,988,702 shares

Cliff Asness – 1,502,131 shares

Joel Greenblatt – 515,824 shares

Lee Ainslie – 402,712 shares

Jeremy Grantham – 281,535 shares

Mario Gabelli – 39,729 shares

Paul Tudor Jones – 20,930 shares

Chris Davis – 20,830 shares

Ray Dalio – 14,973 shares

Roger Ibbotson – 11,121 shares

The Acquirer's Multiple
http://acquirersmultiple.com/
