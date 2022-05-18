These Are The Ten Biggest Fan Token Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are revolutionizing almost every industry, including sports. In sports, this relatively new digital asset is not just seen as a new means of payment, rather it is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favorite teams. Fan tokens are one such type of cryptocurrency that gives holders access to unique membership perks, such as voting, rewards, merchandise and more. Moreover, these fan tokens are not just limited to sports, other organizations such as music fan clubs can use these tokens as well. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest fan token cryptocurrencies.

Ten Biggest Fan Token Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap data as of May 18, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) of fan tokens to come up with the ten biggest fan token cryptocurrencies. Following are the ten biggest fan token cryptocurrencies:

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL)

It is a fan token of the Galatasaray Sports Club, which was founded in 1905 by the students of Galatasaray Lycee in the Beyoglu area of Istanbul. GLA is up over 2% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $2.30. It has an all-time high of $35.35 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.48 (September 2020).

Inter Milan Fan Token (INTER)

This token gives Inter Milan fans the power to influence club decisions, such as selecting a goal celebration song, deciding which MMA fighters should face off and more. INTER is up almost 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $3.50. It has an all-time high of $14.09 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $1.98 (May 2022).

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM)

ACM gives AC Milan fans the power to influence the activities of the team, including how the team operates. For example, fans can pick jersey designs, pick the next fan event and name training avenues. ACM is up almost 29% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $5.20. It has an all-time high of $24.81 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $2.13 (May 2022).

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR)

Launched in 2020, it is a utility token created for FC Barcelona fans. BAR allows fans to take part in surveys related to the activities of FC Barcelona and gives them an opportunity to earn unique prizes. BAR is up almost 16% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $4.70. It has an all-time high of $79.26 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $2.43 (May 2022).

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

The objective of this fan token is to reward the fans of FC Porto, which is a popular football team that participates in the Portuguese Premier League. PORTO gives fans access to the football club’s activities, including exclusive discounts, voting on decisions and club rewards. PORTO is up over 36% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $2.20. It has an all-time high of $14.65 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9236 (May 2022).

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY)

Launched in 2021, it is a fan token by Socios.com for the Manchester City Football Club. CITY represents ownership of a voting right, as well as allows fans to earn unique club-specific rewards and experiences. CITY is up over 3% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $7.20. It has an all-time high of $36.90 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $3.55 (May 2022).

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS)

Launched in 2021, it is a fan token of the Santos FC, aka Santos Futebol Clube, which is a Brazilian sports club. Fans can use SANTOS as collectibles, gamification, limited NFTs, voting, engagement rewards and special perks. SANTOS is up over 130% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $5.20. It has an all-time high of $28.60 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $1.21 (May 2022).

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO)

It is a fan token by Binance. LAZIO represents ownership of a voting right, as well as allows fans to earn unique club-specific rewards and experiences, including a chance to win exclusive access to the club. LAZIO is up almost 72% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $2.80. It has an all-time high of $35.76 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9102 (May 2022).

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG)

Launched in 2020, this fan token is directly related to the Paris Saint-Germain football club. This token serves both players and fans and holds voting rights as well. PSG is up over 42% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $9.20. It has an all-time high of $61.23 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $2.77 (June 2020).

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE)

It is a Formula One-themed fan token by Binance. This token gives fans a chance to engage with the racing brand by allowing them to participate in team voting polls, buy NFTs, hunt digital collectibles and enjoy gamification features. ALPINE is up over 37% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $3.50. It has an all-time high of $11.48 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.26 (May 2022).