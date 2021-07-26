New poll shows that over 1/3 of Americans believe that it was wrong to ban fans from attending the Olympic games

A near majority also believes the games should go on without fans

Banning Fans From Attending The Olympic Games

NEW YORK—A groundbreaking “Back-to-Normal Barometer” survey for the first time finds that 32% of Americans believe that it was wrong to ban fans from attending the Olympic games.

The survey asked respondents, “What best reflects your feelings about the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo?” 32% said it was wrong to ban fans from attending; 46% said the games should go on without fans and 22% said the games should be cancelled.

“Our research shows an exuberant return to pre-pandemic behaviors, along with a growing impatience surrounding restrictions on public gatherings, but concurrently there’s also a meaningful segment of the population that is still quite cautious,” said Jon Last, President of Sports and Leisure Research Group and former national president of the Insights Association (MRA), who along with ROKK Solutions—conducted the survey. “These attitudes surrounding the Olympics are quite consistent with overall trending that we’ve seen over the past several months of the study. People are back out there, but there’s real hesitation.”

“There are strong feelings about the Olympics allowing fans to attend the games and it shows that the pandemic is far from over when dealing with how best to handle major international sporting events like this,” said Ron Bonjean, Partner at ROKK Solutions.

The margin of error on the July 16, 2021 online survey of 531 Americans is +/-4.3% at the 95% confidence interval.

