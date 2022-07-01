These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Mega-cap stocks (those with a market cap of more than $200 billion) are known to be stable. However, tightening monetary policies, multi-decade high inflation, rising commodities prices, geopolitical tensions, and concerns over economic growth have made even these stocks relatively more volatile than usual on the negative side. In June, there were only a few mega-cap stocks that were in the green. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in June 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In June 2022

We have used the monthly return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in June 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing mega-cap stocks in June 2022.

PepsiCo (-1%)

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a food and beverage company. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are down by over 4% year to date and by almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $79 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020. As of writing, PepsiCo shares were trading at over $166, and have a 52-week range of $147.77 to $177.62

Costco Wholesale (3%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down by over 15% year to date and by almost 17% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $190 billion in 2021 and over $160 billion in 2020. As of writing, Costco Wholesale shares were trading at over $478, and have a 52-week range of $393.88 to $612.27.

UnitedHealth Group (3%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up by over 2% year to date and by almost 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $280 billion in 2021 and over $250 billion in 2020. As of writing, UnitedHealth Group shares were trading at over $510, and have a 52-week range of $383.12 to $553.29.

Eli Lilly & Co. (3%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company deals in pharmaceutical products, including Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by over 17% year to date andby over 13% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $28 billion in 2021 and over $23 billion in 2020. As of writing, Eli Lilly shares were trading at over $325, and have a 52-week range of $220.20 to $330.85.

AbbVie (4%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Chicago, Ill., it is a biopharmaceutical firm that develops and sells pharmaceutical products. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are up by over 13% year to date but are down by over 4% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $56 billion in 2021 and over $45 billion in 2020. As of writing, AbbVie shares were trading at over $152, and have a 52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In June 2022

JPMorgan Chase (-15%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, it is a financial holding company that provides financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 29% year to date and by over 17% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $57 billion in 2021 and over $64 billion in 2020. As of writing, JPMorgan Chase shares were trading at over $112, and have a 52-week range of $110.93 to $172.96

Bank of America (-16%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company offers banking and nonbanking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by over 30% year to date and over 24% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021 and over $51 billion in 2020. As of writing, Bank of America shares were trading at over $31, and have a 52-week range of $30.64 to $50.11.

Meta Platforms (-17%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 52% year to date and by over 25% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $117 billion in 2021 and over $85 billion in 2020. As of writing, Meta Platforms shares were trading at over $160, and have a 52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33.

Chevron (-17%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., this company provides administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up by over 23% year to date but are down by over 11% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $150 billion in 2021 and over $90 billion in 2020. As of writing, Chevron shares were trading at over $145, and have a 52-week range of $92.86 to $182.40.

NVIDIA (-18%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 48% year to date and by over 44% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020. As of writing, NVIDIA shares were trading at over $149, and have a 52-week range of $148.62 to $346.47.