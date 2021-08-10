Use These 3 “As a Service” Offerings to Streamline Your Business

The software as a service, or SaaS, market emerged in the early 2000s. “As a service” refers to apps or services tied to the cloud. Instead of a physical software or hardware asset, as a service subscriptions deliver applications and functionalities over the internet. Once you used to purchase software on a CD to install it on your computer. Today, you probably access your word processing and spreadsheet programs via a subscription like Office 365.

SaaS offerings have expanded to include everything from workspaces and infrastructure to ransomware protection. These technologies help organizations streamline overhead costs, reduce capital expenses, and make remote work possible. Subscription and cloud-based services can also fill in knowledge and resource gaps for essential functions such as cybersecurity. Here are three of the most promising SaaS offerings your company should invest in immediately.

1. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Contact center as a service, also known as CCaaS, is software for call centers. The application delivers self-service options and handles the routing of incoming calls to live agents. Anytime someone places a call into a customer service line, they usually get placed into an interactive menu. Interactive voice response menus capture client information to verify identities and what 1type of services they need.

Maverick Q2 Letter: Firm Updates Investors On Its Coupang Holding At the beginning of March, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it had priced 130 million shares at $35 a piece, raising $4.55 billion and valuing the company around $60 billion. The IPO produced a massive windfall for the company's backers, including Tiger Read More

IVR menus often get a bad rap because they can be difficult for customers to navigate. The menus may not offer the right information. They might make it nearly impossible to reach a live support rep. People can get stuck in a loop, circling between options to see if they can find what they need.

CCaaS applications are housed in the cloud and use automation to shorten the time customers spend searching for information. Through automation, the software works to quickly assess what individuals need and connect them with it. That may be something as simple as finding out the available balance on their credit card. However, the person’s request could be more complicated and require human intervention.

Since call centers require space for live agents or inside sales staff, CCaaS solutions help free up more of it. Support and sales locations don’t have to designate as much space for the tech infrastructure that runs contact center software. The apps that autodial qualified leads for sales staff and provide clients self-service options are maintained by a third party. Call centers can focus on connecting with existing and potential clients instead.

CCaaS apps can also integrate with your existing customer relationship management software. You won’t have to start a separate client or lead database from scratch. CCaaS solutions will simultaneously update as your CRM platform does. This can help your reps deliver a more personalized and thorough customer experience.

2. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Infrastructure as a service virtualizes much of the heavy-duty computer equipment organizations need to operate. This includes servers and data storage. Companies no longer have to maintain as much network equipment and hardware onsite. IaaS also frees up time for internal IT staff.

Since IaaS delivers server and data-storage capabilities through cloud services, hardware resources are not localized. This can be advantageous if there is a temporary power outage or inclement weather in one area. Since hardware resources are located offsite, they remain online and available 24/7.

A streaming service, for instance, may use an IaaS provider to house all of its content. If the company’s infrastructure was localized, temporary power outages would cause service interruptions for its subscribers. By using IaaS, the streaming service avoids delivering a poor experience, and customers continue to enjoy personalized content.

IaaS also helps companies meet data storage requirements and regulations. Organizations can maintain offsite backups of proprietary and sensitive information. This can ensure limited physical access to storage containing personal identifying information.

Virtualized servers and data storage can create the need for vendor vetting and compliance with protocols. However, virtualization can also help organizations deliver resources with more fluidity. Virtual servers can increase the capabilities of the actual hardware companies maintain onsite. This also allows organizations to ramp up computing power and resources quickly.

IT staff don’t have to wait weeks for physical hardware to arrive. They don’t have to invest the time it takes to find suitable hardware and configure it with the appropriate software. Virtual servers and storage capabilities can be online within hours or minutes. External vendors can assist with the monitoring and upkeep, essentially serving as additional support for your IT team.

3. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Understandably, organizations want or need to maintain some IT infrastructure onsite. Many companies still run legacy applications that require localized hardware and software support. Other businesses have an “in-house” philosophy that prioritizes using internal resources to deliver and maintain services. DRaaS solutions duplicate your company’s network infrastructure, applications, and data, coming to the rescue when disasters strike.

If the site where you house your physical hardware and software assets goes offline, DRaas keeps you up and running. Environmental disasters can damage or destroy localized resources, making it impossible for companies to continue delivering services. DRaas detects outages and instantaneously springs into action before your clients notice there’s a problem. This can prevent your company from having to manage damage to your reputation and disgruntled customers.

Growth projections expect the DRaaS market to be worth $14.6 billion by 2025. The expected compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2025 is 23.3%.

Some of the driving forces behind this growth are increased spending on infrastructure and the need to minimize downtime. More of the services and products companies deliver are dependent on tech. Service interruptions and performance degradations are also intolerable for customers who will not think twice about switching to a competitor.

The use of as a service offerings is increasing among organizations due to a need to extend internal resources. Virtualized servers and apps allow companies to deliver uninterrupted access to services from anywhere with an internet connection.

Offsite data storage, redundancy, and disaster recovery options expand with as a service solutions. Your IT staff doesn’t have to stretch itself thin, and you can start delivering the experiences customers expect. CCaaS, IaaS, and DRaas are three of the solutions that can get you there.