US Incorporation And G7 Corporate Tax Plans: An Update

The new G7 corporate tax plan has been praised as the right step to a more ethical tax system. However, does it impact US business incorporation?

During the G7 Summit in June this year, the G7 came to a historic corporate tax reform agreement that could have a significant impact on businesses across the US. At the same time, Americans are seemingly more eager than they have been in decades to start a business. As the tight restrictions of the pandemic were easing last year, the Wall Street Journal noted that the increase of business applications was at its highest since 2007. However, will the new tax corporate plan impact business entry into the market?

The G7 Corporate Tax Plan

A significant criticism of the global tax system is that large multinationals can avoid paying their fair share of taxes. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, many large multinationals either pay significantly lower federal taxes than they should or do not pay federal taxes at all.

Many of these large multinationals are headquartered in places with lower corporate tax rates and therefore, barely pay taxes in countries where they sell their products and services. Given that many of these large multinationals like Amazon and Facebook are making profits in the billions, it is understandable that this has caused significant concern in the US and abroad.

The new G7 corporate tax plan was created to mitigate this large scale type of tax avoidance. Under the new plan, countries will be able to tax corporations on the revenues they generate within their country. Specifically, they will be able to tax these large multinationals on 20% of the profits provided they exceed a 10% margin. The G7 also committed to a global corporate tax of at least 15%, thereby making it more difficult for multinationals to cut corners on their taxes.

This may well be our current democratic reality as some polls suggest the majority support higher corporate taxes. That is not to say that other countries will follow blindly and the U.S. should note that we’re risking competition from Europe and Asia - possibly quite fierce in nature.

Factors That Contribute To Business Creation

This boom in new businesses may be heralding a new era for the United States, especially after the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw many businesses close their doors. According to the Wall Street Journal, this rapid increase in business applications can be attributed to a variety of factors which include increases in personal savings, consumer behaviour and a general increase in spending throughout the country as Covid-19 restrictions lessen.

Texas, California, Florida or Delaware?

It is worth noting that getting a business incorporated in the U.S. seems relatively straightforward when compared to other countries, this is also the case for most states.

The key consideration for many founders is often state taxes, but it can also be other local laws that are beneficial to investors in future.

Each state does have its own provisions, in other words, Texas LLC incorporation may be slightly different from somewhere else. However, this is not a significant obstacle to getting a business off the ground. Companies like Tesla relocated their tax base and headquarters to Texas - and many other TECH giants have reportedly left Silicon Valley for similar tax reduction opportunities elsewhere in the U.S. Yet this does not mean Texas is the only state with Low taxes: there is also Delaware, Las Vegas and Florida. California on the other hand attracts businesses for every other reason except low taxes - and business is still booming.

There are far more serious barriers to entry. According to Forbes, there are a variety of obstacles that prevent people from starting their businesses. Some of the largest of these factors include financial limitations, inexperience and a lack of a solid business idea. Notably, Forbes also mentions fear of failure as a factor. Around 90% of all startups fail and it is a risk that many do not want to take.

Will The New G7 Tax Plan Impact Business Creation?

Given the factors that influence Americans into starting a business, the new corporate tax plan will likely have an insignificant impact on business creation in the US. Conventionally, it appears that higher corporate taxes do negatively affect business entry into the market.

That said, the 15% corporate tax minimum is significantly lower than the current federal corporate tax rate of 21%. Additionally, some companies may baulk at the new provisions which tax companies in the countries that they are active in. Yet, this provision will likely impact specific existing large multinationals and will not affect most new businesses.

The G7 has provided a historical tax corporate plan that seeks to mitigate tax avoidance from some of the world’s most profitable multinationals. A provision on taxing companies in the countries where they sell their goods and services, and a 15% corporate tax minimum has been lauded as the right step towards an ethical tax system. Starting a business is currently at an all-time high in the US. Yet, some obstacles may remain. However, the new G7 corporate tax plan may after all, not be one of these barriers.