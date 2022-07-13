These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Alex Sacerdote

Alex Sacerdote is the owner and fund manager at Whale Rock Capital Management, which is an investment firm that focuses on the technology, media, and telecom sectors. It is currently among the best performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-Year Annualized Weighted Return. Sacerdote started his career as an investment banking analyst for Smith & Barney, and later worked as the VP of Finance for Interactive Imaginations, an internet advertising startup. Sacerdote left Interactive Imaginations after a year to pursue an MBA from Harvard University, where he secured an internship with Fidelity Investments. He worked for six more years at Fidelity Investments after his MBA, and then in 2006, founded Whale Rock Capital Management. Sacerdote pitched Amazon as an investment idea during his internship at Fidelity Investments, and now, Amazon represents his top holding. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Alex Sacerdote.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Peter Lynch Avoid The “Fear of Crashing” In September 1995, the legendary growth investor Peter Lynch wrote an article alongside the financial writer John Rothchild called "Fear of Crashing" in which he considered the potential of a stock market correction and how investors should prepare and react for an uncertain and volatile market environment. While Lynch's article is now nearly three decades Read More

Top 10 Holdings Of Alex Sacerdote

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Whale Rock Capital Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Alex Sacerdote.

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company provides network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Sacerdote owns 425,869 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), accounting for 3.29% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Palo Alto Networks shares in Q1 2022. Palo Alto Networks shares are down by almost 12% year to date but are up by over 27% in the last year.

Datadog

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers a monitoring and analytics platform. Sacerdote owns over 1.75 million shares of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), accounting for 3.30% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Datadog shares in Q3 2019. Datadog shares are down by over 46% year to date and over 8% in the last year.

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers products and services that serve all aspects of corporate information technology environments. Sacerdote owns over 3.25 million shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), accounting for 3.34% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Oracle shares in Q1 2022. Oracle shares are down by almost 20% year to date and almost 21% in the last year.

Marvell Technology

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., this company offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. Sacerdote owns over 3.83 million shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), accounting for 3.41% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Marvell Technology shares in Q1 2022. Marvell Technology shares are down by over 49% year to date and almost 21% in the last year.

Arista Networks

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions. Sacerdote owns over 2.28 million shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET), accounting for 3.93% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Arista Networks shares in Q1 2022. Arista Networks shares are down by almost 33% year to date.

Monolithic Power Systems

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., this company offers integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. Sacerdote owns 759,534 shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), accounting for 4.57% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Monolithic Power Systems shares in Q1 2022. Monolithic Power Systems shares are down by almost 29% year to date.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Sacerdote owns over 1.34 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), accounting for 5.14% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Microsoft shares in Q4 2017 and has sold some of its shares in Q1 this year. Microsoft shares are down by almost 25% year to date.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers cybersecurity products and services. Sacerdote owns over 1.84 million shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), accounting for 5.18% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in CrowdStrike Holdings shares in Q2 2019 and has sold some of its shares in Q1 this year. CrowdStrike Holdings shares are down by almost 15% year to date.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that offers projects with resources, freedom, and focus. Sacerdote owns 183,385 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), accounting for 6.32% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Alphabet shares in Q1 2021 and has sold some of its shares in Q1 this year. Alphabet shares are down by over 21% year to date.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company offers e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence services. Sacerdote owns 263,293 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), accounting for 10.64% of his portfolio on the basis of market value. He first took position in Amazon shares in Q1 2015 and has added more of its shares in Q1 this year. Amazon shares are down by over 34% year to date.