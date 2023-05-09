The Most Popular Stocks Among Each Generation Revealed

Tesla inc is the most popular stock with each generation

The silent generation see more success when it comes to stock trading than Gen Z

Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc stock are the second and third most popular stocks, respectively

New insights reveal the most popular stocks according to each generation.

Financial trading platform CMC Markets reported in their Q1 Trading Report which reveals the most popular stocks amongst each generation from Generation Z to the Silent Generation.

Silent Generation

The most popular stocks amongst the Silent Generation are:

Tesla Inc. Lloyds Banking NVIDIA Corp. Apple Inc. Barclays PLC Netflix AMD JP Morgan Chase Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Taylor Wimpey

The Silent Generation are the most successful at trading according to CMC Markets’ report, far more than Generation Z due to the fact that the Silent Generation are more likely to hold their stocks.

What’s more is that the Silent Generation are the only generation to have Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC among their most popular stock, which coincidentally is the stock that rose the most in the UK in the first quarter. They are also the only generation to not have Amazon.com Inc among their most popular stocks.

Baby Boomer

The most popular stocks amongst Baby Boomers are:

Tesla Inc. Apple Inc. Amazon.com Inc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Meta Platforms Inc Lloyds Banking Microsoft Corp Alphabet Inc – Class A Barclays PLC

The Baby Boomer generation follows similar patterns to the Silent Generation, with banks, Lloyds Banking and Barclays PLC ranking among their most popular stocks. They are also the oldest generation to trade Meta Platforms Inc.

Generation X

The most popular stocks among Generation X are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Amazon.com Onc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Meta Platforms Inc Microsoft Corp Alphabet Inc – Class A Coinbase Global Inc Credit Suisse

Generation X is the oldest generation to have a cryptocurrency platform among their most popular stocks – Coinbase Global Inc. They are the only generation to have banking firm Credit Suisse among their most popular stocks.

Millennials

The most popular stocks among Millennials are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Alibaba Group NVIDIA Corp Amazon.com Inc Meta Platforms Inc Alphabet Inc – Class A Microsoft Corp Coinbase Global Inc NIO Inc

Millennials are the only generation to have car manufacturing company NIO Inc among their most popular stocks. Aside from the Silent Generation who do not have Amazon.com Inc among their most popular stocks, Millennials have the stock at the lowest ranking of any other generation.

Generation Z

The most popular stocks among Generation Z are:

Tesla Inc Apple Inc Amazon.com Inc Meta Platforms Inc NVIDIA Corp Microsoft Corp GameStop Corp Coinbase Global Inc Netflix Alphabet Inc – Class A

Gen Z are the only generation to have a ‘meme stock’ among their most popular stocks – GameStop Corp. However, Gen Z and the Silent Generation are interestingly the only generations that have streaming giant, Netflix among their top stocks of the first quarter