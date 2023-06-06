The Most Googled Stablecoins For 2023 Revealed

Tether is the most Googled stablecoin around the world

Analysis of Google search data reveals Tribe coin is the world’s second most popular stablecoin

USD coin follows behind as the third most popular stablecoin globally

A new study by bitcoin casinos Cryptomaniaks, has revealed that Tether is the most Googled stablecoin in the world.

The Most Googled Stablecoins

The study analysed Google Trends data over a 12-month period for the top 100 stablecoins as per CoinMarketCap, to reveal the most Googled stablecoin.

Tether

Tether (USDT) topped the list as the world’s most searched stablecoin. The coin was launched by Hong-Kong-based company Tether. As of September 2020, the coin has made available over 14.4 billion USDT tokens in circulation and currently has a trading volume of $21,345,225,989 USD.

TRIBE Coin

TRIBE coin takes the second spot when it comes to worldwide searches over the past 12 months. The term “buy tribe” peaked in the first week of May. TRIBE is the governance token for the FEI algorithmic Stablecoin and has a circulating supply of 1,000,000,000 TRIBE coins.

USD Coin

USD coin comes third, and the term “buy USD coin” spiked the most in May for the stablecoin, which is pegged to the U.S dollar on a 1:1 basis. It currently has 29,603,455,359 USDC coins in circulation for its buyers.

Binance USD Coin

The Binance USD coin is the fourth most Googled stablecoin globally. Searches for the term “buy Binance USD” exploded in February, over four times its average search volume. The 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin has a circulating supply of 5,544,850,540 BUSD coins.

Dai

Dai is the world’s fifth-most Googled stablecoin. It currently has a circulating supply of 4,861,024,127 DAI coins. The stable-price cryptocurrency has a live market cap of $4,861,635,791 USD.

The Growing Interest In Cryptocurrencies

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Cryptomaniaks commented: “With governments around the world increasingly regulating cryptocurrencies, interest in them continues to grow. This data is a fascinating insight into the levels of interest in crypto options that are tied to another currency.

“As the crypto market continues to develop, it will be intriguing to see which coins surge in popularity and which ones struggle to maintain interest.”

The study was conducted by Cryptomaniaks, an online education platform dedicated to beginners in cryptocurrency.

