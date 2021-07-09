In addition to Tesla, several other companies exceeded 10,000 wholesale sales in June, including BYD with 40,532 units, SAIC-GM-Wuling with 30,479 units and SAIC with 10,493 units, according to the CPCA.

Tesla China's Wholesale Sales

Tesla China's wholesale sales in June reached 33,155 units, up 122 percent year-over-year and down about 1 percent from May, according to data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla China retail sales in June were 28,138 units and exports were 5,017 units, the CPCA said.

The CPCA first announced Tesla China's retail sales in May, when the figure stood at 21,936 units.

Tesla China's wholesale sales in May were 33,463 units, up about 201.6 percent from a year ago and up 29.48 percent from April. Export volume for the month was 11,527 units.

In June, wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China reached 227,000 units, up 14.7 percent from May and 165.7 percent year-over-year, the CPCA's data showed.

Among them, wholesale sales of pure electric vehicles reached 186,000 units, up 175.0% year-over-year, while sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles reached 41,000 units, up 130.4% year-over-year and accounting for 18% of the total.

Retail penetration of new energy vehicles in China reached 14 percent in June, compared with 10.2 percent in January-June, a significant increase from the 2020 penetration rate of 5.8 percent, the CPCA said.

In June, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles among local Chinese brands was 28.4 percent and 14.2 percent among luxury vehicles, compared with 2.2 percent among mainstream joint venture brands, the CPCA said.

This article was first published by Dorothy Zheng on CnEVPost, a website focusing on new energy vehicle news from China.

