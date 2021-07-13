The technological improvements in the new G3i give us a glimpse of Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV)’s development ideas.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Xpeng's G3i Smart SUV

According to the EV maker, the upgraded model, the G3i smart SUV, is equipped with the most powerful intelligent in-car operating system and the strongest self-driving assistance system amongst its competitors.

Roubaix June 2021 Performance Update; YTD Net Return +15.26% Roubaix Fund Composite commentary for the month ended June 30, 2021. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Roubaix Fund Composite is a fundamental long/short equity strategy focused on small and mid cap U.S. stocks. On a year to date basis, Roubaix has generated a net return of +15.26% compared to the Russell Read More

"With optimized intelligent features and a fresh new look, we believe that the G3i will become the first choice in the CNY 200,000 price range smart electric SUVs for young people," said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng.

From the perspective of product strength, G3i's three main features crafted to win the favor of young buyers are intelligence, appearance and safety.

In addition to its advanced XPILOT 2.5 autonomous driving assistance system, the mid-phase facelift version of the G3 features an upgraded in-car infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon 820A auto-grade chip, as well as a full-scenario voice assistant which supports continuous dialogue and customized voice commands. Other than that, targeting a younger generation means the G3i offers more than 50 exterior and interior color combinations.

Since going public about two years ago, the Xpeng G3 not only became the second best-selling pure electric SUV in China's medium and high-end market from 2019 to 2020, but also won first place in insurance coverage of A-class pure electric SUVs in the first quarter of 2021.

Article by Equal Ocean