Spritz Finance Launches Direct Wallet Pay, an Easy Way to Pay Real-world Bills With USDC From Any Crypto Wallet

Greenwich, Connecticut, 5th July, 2022, Chainwire

Spritz will enable its customers to seamlessly link their credit cards, mortgage, student loans and more monthly expenses directly to their crypto wallet and make payments in USDC on the Polygon network

Spritz Finance, a Web3 bill pay platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) users to easily pay their bills with crypto, announced today a new product feature allowing customers to directly pay their bills straight from crypto wallets, such as Metamask, using USD Coin (USDC). The feature is available now for Spritz private beta users active on the Polygon Network.

Q2 2022 Hedge Fund Letters Database Now Live! Q2 2022 hedge fund letters database is now up. See what stocks top hedge funds are selling, what they are buying, what positions they are hiring for, what their investment process is, their returns and much more! This page is updated frequently, VERY FREQUENTLY, daily, or sometimes multiple times a day. As we get new Read More

Spritz Founder and CEO Chris Sheehan said the new feature will further support the company’s goal of bridging decentralized and traditional finance.

“Our Direct Wallet Pay release helps us bridge TradFi to DeFi in the most straightforward way possible, by leveraging the world’s top crypto wallets and stablecoins like USDC together,” he said. “This brings us one step closer to our vision of connecting every smart contract and crypto wallet to real-world utility, and bringing web3 personal finance to more people with less complexity.”

Circle’s USDC is a leading dollar digital currency that has become a mainstay in DeFi and crypto capital markets, with more than $56 billion USDC in circulation as of June 30, 2022.

Spritz’s Direct Wallet Pay feature enables users to leverage their USDC holdings and pay monthly bills, such as credit cards, utilities, home payments, and more, with a trusted dollar digital currency, rather than converting to fiat and off ramping to a bank.

Crypto holders and DeFi users on Polygon with US bill pay accounts are encouraged to join the Spritz waitlist by visiting spritz.finance , where they can request private beta access and join the Spritz beta community.

About Spritz Finance

Spritz Finance enables bill-pay directly from crypto wallets and DeFi protocols — with no bank required — on a path to eventually connecting every smart contract and every traditional use-of-funds in the entire world: from mortgage payments and credit cards to monthly utility bills and student loans. Through the company’s first product, customers can schedule their bill payments from their crypto wallets without ever needing to unwind their positions or offramp through a bank. The company is currently in closed beta with a waitlist, which can be joined from the Spritz website. https://spritz.finance .

Contacts

Head of Marketing

David Gardner

Spritz Finance

david@spritz.finance

(403) 200-7702