Solar Power, Pool, Energy Drink And Camping Companies See Big Summer Stock Boost

It is often said in the world of investing to “sell in May and go away” based on expectations of muted gains in summer months, but this isn’t always the case….

There are many stocks that flourish in the hot weather and the experts at Invezz have done some digging into historical price data to discover the best summer stocks.

The Top Summer-Related Stocks With The Biggest Spring To Summer Gains Over The Past 6 Years



Rank Company Average spring-summer percentage increase over the last 6 years 1 Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) 25.77% 2 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) 24.26% 3 Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) 11.24% 4 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) 9.15% 5 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) 7.89% 6 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) 6.93% 7 Visa Inc (NYSE:V) 6.28% 8 Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) 6.07% 9 Nestle SA (SWX:NESN) 4.63% 10 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) 3.83% 11 Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) 3.71%

*Data analysed from March 2017-July 2022

Solar energy company SunRun has seen an average increase of 25.77% to its stock price between spring and summer for the last 6 years making it a fantastic summertime investment opportunity.

The summer-related stocks that made a loss in the heat:

Rank Company Average spring-summer percentage difference over the last 6 years 1 Six Flags -6.36% 2 Avis Budget Group -7.64% 3 Carnival Corporation & plc -12.97%

One company that made a surprising loss in the summer months over the past 6 years is theme park giant Six Flags, losing an average of 6.36% each summer.

The experts at Invezz have revealed how the hot weather affects stock prices:

"The hot weather can have a surprisingly big impact on consumer behaviour and therefore also investor decisions. Investors would be wise to keep an eye out for ‘summer stocks’ opportunities which are in the perfect position to thrive during the consumer and tourism boom during the hot months.

The sorts of seasonal companies and industries to monitor include solar energy, outdoor entertainment and recreation stocks, food and drink as well as gardening and home improvement retailers. These stocks are often a great short-term investment opportunity but are also capable of generating gains on a long-term basis. However, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance and it must also be taken into account that the 5 year sample includes anomalies such as COVID and historically high levels of money printing which are unique to the usual environment."

