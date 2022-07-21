SoFi Files $1 Billion Shelf Registration For Several Classes Of Securities

If approved, the company can go to market at various times, as needed

SoFi Files $1 Billion Shelf

Fintech powerhouse SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) filed a July 15 report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission registering to sell up to one billion dollars of financial instruments in the future.

The filing is officially called a shelf registration in Wall Street’s vernacular and an S3 filing.

Once registered, the shelf offering allows SoFi to sell the securities with preapproval, freeing the firm to act without delay should its board decide to raise capital.

“We may, from time to time,” the company filing said, “ offer and sell, in one or more series or classes, up to $1.00 billion in aggregate principal amount of our common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants and/or units, in any combination, together or separately, in one or more offerings in amounts at prices and on the terms that we will