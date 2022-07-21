Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with SEC Chair Gary Gensler on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Thursday, July 21st. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com:

SEC Chair Gary Gensler On Crypto: I’m Neutral On The Technology But Not On Investor Protections

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: Welcome back to “Squawk Box” this morning. We’re gonna get right to our next next big guest of the hour here to talk crypto volatility, a new push in regulate stable coins, ESG and we’re gonna go broad. We got a lot of questions to talk about. We’re joined this morning by SEC Chair, Gary Gensler Gary, it’s great to see you. We appreciate you being with us. Help us with this just because we have been talking about ESG all week and we had your former your your former person in this same role Jay Clayton on actually talking about ESG issues and the disclosure rules that you’re putting in place and he seemed to believe I think and I don’t want to speak for him, but to suggest that some of the rules of the road that we’re going down which you’ve been promulgating may be leading us away from some of the national security issues that we should be pursuing or at least not thinking about them in a balanced way. What do you think of that?

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

GARY GENSLER: Look Andrew, so good to be with you. It's, it's the long tradition of the Securities and Exchange Commission to help investors get their disclosure and so what we've proposed and we've got thousands of public comments on this is a rule to bring some consistency, comparability to what's already happening. Hundreds, if not thousands of companies around the globe, are