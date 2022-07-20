Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More

MarketBeat
-
0
Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
Table of Contents show

Energy Transfer LP Gets A Price Target Reduction

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) just got a price target reduction and we’re glad it did. The news brought the market back into focus and at an opportune time for income investors. The units recently pulled back to support on a correction in natural gas prices and a reduction in the natural gas growth forecast but don’t read too much into that news.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF

Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Henry Singleton eBook

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets