Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More

Energy Transfer LP Gets A Price Target Reduction

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) just got a price target reduction and we’re glad it did. The news brought the market back into focus and at an opportune time for income investors. The units recently pulled back to support on a correction in natural gas prices and a reduction in the natural gas growth forecast but don’t read too much into that news.

