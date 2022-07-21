Market Gains To Continue In To The Second Half

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:

ECB Surprise

The ECB surprised by increasing 50bps this morning, their first increase in 11 years. It’s not a surprise given the inflation in Europe is higher than in the US, more because the continent is already having growth issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and threats of energy shortfall deliveries from Russia. The US dollar is lower against the Euro on the news.

