Market Gains To Continue In To The Second Half

Louis Navellier
-
0
Market Gains To Continue In To The Second Half
ColiN00B / Pixabay

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:

Table of Contents show

ECB Surprise

The ECB surprised by increasing 50bps this morning, their first increase in 11 years. It’s not a surprise given the inflation in Europe is higher than in the US, more because the continent is already having growth issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and threats of energy shortfall deliveries from Russia.  The US dollar is lower against the Euro on the news.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF

Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Henry Singleton eBook

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets