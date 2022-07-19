Ken Langone: The Three Most Powerful Things In Business

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Invemed Associates Chairman and President Ken Langone on CNBC’s “Mad Money” (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Monday, July 18th for the debut of “Mad Money” broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone Shares What He Thinks Are The ‘3 Most Powerful Things In Business’

JIM CRAMER: Ken, I’m honored that you are my first guest. This is where we live.

KEN LANGONE: This is capitalism.

CRAMER: Yep, and I wanted you to talk about the constructive nature of capitalism and how what is produced in our country because, you know, it is the greatest force that we have.

LANGONE: I agree. Not only us, but the world has. Capitalism brings about the opportunity for a better life for everybody. You will look at industry today, you look at the opportunities for people to go to work, to provide for their families. But the thing I like to brag most about Home Depot, we have 3,000 kids that started working for us in our parking lots, entry level, that are today multimillionaires. 18 years old they came to work for us, no college, no training, no nothing. Hard work, passion on their part, opportunity from us to them. My father was a plumber, my mother worked in the school cafeteria. Where else but in America under a capitalistic system could I be asked to be with one of the most noteworthy journalists in the country here in the in the harbor of capitalism.

CRAMER: Now, I'm going to pivot a little