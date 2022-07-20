Just Accept It, You Can’t Time The Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about current and prospective events, the stability of fixed-income securities or even cash can start to look more attractive than equities. Consider working with a financial advisor as you build a long-term investing plan and asset allocation.

What Is Market Timing?

Market timing, which is the opposite of a buy-and-hold strategy, is buying or selling because you expect a specific change in the price of a stock or value of an index. If you think the stock will go up you might plan a sale. If you think the stock will go down, you might sell immediately. By contrast if you think the stock will go down you might plan a buy order, while if you expect it to go up you might buy immediately. It is a form of active management.