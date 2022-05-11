ITV - Betting On Streaming And Studios

Total first quarter revenue rose 17% to £1.0bn, with double digit growth across Media and Entertainment and ITV Studios. Second quarter total advertising revenue is expected to fall 6%, as ITV plc (LON:ITV) laps last year’s Euro Football championships. The group also warned it’s mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

ITV’s on track to launch its free, ad-funded streaming service, ITVX, in the final quarter. The group expects this to generate at least £750m of revenue by 2026.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Third Point Falls -11.5% In Q1, Outperforms In April With Energy Stocks [Full Letter] Dan Loeb's Third Point returned -11.5% in its flagship fund for the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of the hedge fund's quarterly investor update, which ValueWalk has been able to review. The fund underperformed both the S&P 500 and the Credit Suisse Hedge Fund Event-Driven indices, which returned -4.6% and -2.4%, respectively. Read More

The shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

ITV's Earnings



“ITV is betting on streaming and its studio productions, as traditional advertising revenue becomes harder to come by in the digital age. That will become an even bigger challenge in the face of economic turmoil. As Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has shown us though, streaming is an incredibly competitive place to be, and even the industry stalwarts are struggling. The true final scale of ITV’s digital business is hard to predict, but any market share will be very hard won. ITVX, the free ad-supported streaming service due to come online soon, may be a more attractive option for cost-conscious consumers in the current environment. Getting any sign ups at all will require having an excellent slate of content – good is no longer good enough for today’s discerning binge-watching audiences.

ITV Studios has real potential - it’s the UK's biggest production and distribution company. Providing the content for global streaming giants is an attractive spot to be in. It’s encouraging to see Studios revenue making up a reasonable portion of the whole. Productions are cost intensive though, so plans to make the editing process more efficient make a great deal of sense. The real elevation to margins though is going to come from signing a sustained and elevated number of deals.”

Article by Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Almost 1.7 million clients trust us with £141.2 billion (as at 31 December 2021), making us the UK’s number one platform for private investors. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.