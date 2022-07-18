It Might Be Time To Plug Into Plug Power, Inc

Plug Power Has A Solid Base Of Support

The price action in Plug Power, Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been as volatile as any stock in our coverage over the last year and, like some others, appears to be at or near its bottom. The price action is down nearly 80% since hitting its peak and, coincidentally, trading at levels the institutions once thought attractive. The institutions have been buyers for the last 11 quarters, but the peak of activity was in Q1 and Q2 of 2021, when the price action was near the levels it is today. And the institutions are still buying. Their total holdings are above 52% and growing, which should provide a solid base of support for this market, and Plug Power is a desirable name in green energy.

