Home Remodelers Facing New Challenges Amid Collapse Of Cash-Out Refinancing

In recent years home remodelers have encountered various challenges, including skyrocketing prices, long lead times on materials, and shortages. The havoc this has created has caused builders to hope for a recession to help correct the issues.

This article will cover new risks contractors face with the turning housing market, rising interest rates, and collapsing cash-out refinancing.

What Home Remolders Have Done Up Until Now

Ordering materials early has been the key to home remodelers and completing projects on time. Ordering materials a year in advance is now the norm.