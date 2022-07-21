Home Remodelers Facing New Challenges Amid Collapse Of Cash-Out Refinancing

Wealth of Geeks
-
0
Home Remodelers Facing New Challenges Amid Collapse Of Cash-Out Refinancing
paulbr75 / Pixabay

In recent years home remodelers have encountered various challenges, including skyrocketing prices, long lead times on materials, and shortages. The havoc this has created has caused builders to hope for a recession to help correct the issues.

This article will cover new risks contractors face with the turning housing market, rising interest rates, and collapsing cash-out refinancing.

Table of Contents show

What Home Remolders Have Done Up Until Now

Ordering materials early has been the key to home remodelers and completing projects on time. Ordering materials a year in advance is now the norm.

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets

Arena Investors Chilton Capital Management Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Robert Atchinson Phillip Gross favorite hedge fundsAlluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More