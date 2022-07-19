Energy Crisis In Europe Heats Up Further As Russia Approaches Gas Shutdown

Europe has been searching for new sources of energy since Russia invaded Ukraine, and now the need has suddenly become much greater. Russia’s majority state-owned energy giant Gazprom said Monday that it cannot comply with gas contracts in Europe due to unforeseeable circumstances.

Energy Crisis In Europe Heats To Boiling

Uniper, the German energy firm, confirmed to CNBC that Gazprom had claimed “force majeure” on its gas supplies. That legal term refers to a situation in which unforeseeable circumstances prevent one party to a contract from being able to fulfill their duties as set forth in that contract.