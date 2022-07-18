Climbing The Ladder Of Higher Returns: An Intro To Fixed-Rate Certificate Of Deposit (CD) Laddering

In a rising interest rate environment – with rate increases predicted over successive Fed meetings – retirees with fixed-rate portfolios are in a quandary: Should they renew their upcoming Certificates of Deposits (CD) maturities at the prevailing rate; or should they hold off until the next rate hike announcement? Renew now and, if rates do rise, rue that renewal decision. Hold off too long, and if rates decline a notch, regret the decision to not renew when you had the chance!

This article will talk about a laddering strategy that allows fixed-rate portfolios to get the best of both worlds; while also benefiting from higher overall rates of returns.

