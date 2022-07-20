Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power

It’s Not Too Late For Income Investors To Buy Cal-Maine

Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) is an interesting income stock due to the nature of the payout. The company has a very strict capital return program that only allows a dividend when the company is turning a profit, which can be intermittent. The company was unable to pay a dividend for much of the pandemic for this very reason but market fundamentals changed and so has the dividend outlook. The first significant payout in nearly three years occurred in early 2022 and a second consecutive payout was just declared. The $0.75 payout is worth 5.7% on an annualized basis and is the largest payout since 2016. The best news is that market fundamentals support healthy business and profitability in the current and coming quarters which means healthy dividend payments are likely to continue as well.

