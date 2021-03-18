Berkshire Hathaway investors were baffled to discover that long time CEO of Berkshire and legendary investor, Warren Buffett didn’t even know what Bitcoin was until two weeks ago.

Berkshire Investors Demand Buffett To Invest In Bitcoin

Many Berkshire investors have been demanding Buffett to invest in Bitcoin given the unprecedented growth the cryptocurrency has seen in the past few months. In addition a frustrated “12 year-old” Robinhood investor, who has invested $5 dollars for a fractional Berkshire share, which has sense turned into $4.24 dollars, asked, “Hey so Bitcoin is pretty cool when are you gonna buy it?”

Warren chuckled to himself and said “I’m going to be honest I didn’t even know what Bitcoin was until like two weeks ago, I mean I knew of it but I thought it was some type of game and the $60,000 price tag was some sort of in game currency, but I will never invest in anything I don’t understand which is why Berkshire will be opting to purchase millions of shares of obscure penny stocks hoping they moon for similar potential profit return.”

