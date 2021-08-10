Asking Prices Fell Across 46% Of The UK Property Market

Asking prices fell across 46% of the market following the initial stamp duty holiday deadline

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Maverick Q2 Letter: Firm Updates Investors On Its Coupang Holding At the beginning of March, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it had priced 130 million shares at $35 a piece, raising $4.55 billion and valuing the company around $60 billion. The IPO produced a massive windfall for the company's backers, including Tiger Read More

Asking Prices Across UK Property Market Tumble

The latest research by the estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has revealed how asking prices across many areas of the property market tumbled in the wake of the initial stamp duty holiday deadline at the end of June.

GetAgent’s analysis looked at the average asking price for homes listed on the market in June of this year when the stamp duty holiday was in full swing and how this compared to just one month later, once the tax-free threshold on a property purchase had been reduced to £250,000 from £500,000.

The figures show that after months on end of house price growth hitting record highs, asking prices across England saw growth of just 0.1% between June and July, with the average asking price increasing by just £277 to £336,019.

However, the analysis shows that as many as 46% of areas saw the average asking price decline and nowhere more so than in Copeland, where it fell by -10.6% in a single month.

Gateshead also saw one of the largest declines in asking prices, down by -8.4% between June and July.

In Hyndburn asking prices dropped by -6.9% in a single month, with Colchester (-5.1%) and Pendle (-5%) also seeing some of the largest declines.

North Warwickshire, South Staffordshire, North West Leicestershire, Gedling and Northumberland also rank within the top 10 for the largest asking price declines following the initial extended stamp duty holiday deadline.

The Stamp Duty Holiday Deadline

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented:

“The stamp duty holiday has been fuelling an incredible rate of house price growth pretty much since its introduction and while it isn’t the primary motivation for buying a home, we’re certain to see some degree of downward correction as both extended deadlines expire.

In this case, the first deadline at the end of June led to an abrupt reduction in asking prices across many areas of the market, as sellers could no longer chance their arm to cash in on buoyant market activity driven by buyers with a little extra cash in their pocket during the negotiation stage.”

Change in asking price (June-July 2021) Proportion of the market (England only) Flat or upward growth in asking price 54% Drop in asking price 46%

Data sourced from PropertyData

Table shows the change in asking price between June and July 2021 at regional and national level

Location Average asking price - June 2021 Average asking price - July 2021 Change £ Change % South West £317,990 £319,298 £1,308 0.41% East of England £371,681 £373,095 £1,415 0.38% South East £422,622 £423,479 £857 0.20% London £596,568 £597,751 £1,183 0.20% Yorkshire and the Humber £208,642 £208,687 £44 0.02% West Midlands region £268,952 £268,844 -£108 -0.04% East Midlands £254,167 £253,742 -£425 -0.17% North West £200,269 £199,300 -£969 -0.48% North East £161,618 £158,285 -£3,333 -2.06% England £335,742 £336,019 £277 0.08%

Data sourced from PropertyData

Table shows the change in asking price between June and July 2021 at local authority level