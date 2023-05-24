AI Project TradeGDT soars in popularity, hits 10% of Bybit Derivatives Trading Volume in 4 Hours

Singapore, Singapore, May 23rd, 2023, Chainwire

Generative AI can create new content, such as images, videos, and text. With the help of deep learning algorithms like GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks), researchers are developing AI models that can generate realistic and original content. ChatGPT (Generative Pre-train Transformer) has elevated the AI trend and broadened the vision of people toward AI, the conversation with ChatGPT is as human-like as it can be.

Trading has been one of the centerpieces of the financial markets and the broader economy. Trading helps to establish the market price of an asset, security and crypto itself. Trading also creates liquidity in the market by providing a mechanism for investors to buy and sell assets quickly and easily. Therefore the demand for AI in trading has never been higher, in crypto trading where everything happens at such a lightning pace, human productivity has been the limiting factor where evidence of increasing reliance on bot has been high. The revolution will be the implementation of AI that can be a better human with less emotion and productivity of a bot.

TradeGDT (Trading Generative Data Transformer) is an upgraded version of a big data quantitative trading bot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders, and even prompt users to be alert to the pairing dynamics Information, and through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and study user data, dynamic trade model, identify the profit model belonging to the trader, and then formulate a set of trading models for automation execution, while becoming the trader’s AI smart trading assistant a better version of the trader itself.

TraderDAO team has been engaging in implementing AI in crypto trading since the start of 2022. TradeGDT has been proposed to cater for the demand of the crypto trading market. The TraderDAO team has been expanding and since gaining its team component that greatly accelerated the development of TradeGDT. With a very clear goal and commitment, TraderDAO has launched the MVP (Minimal Viable Product) to the market with close partnership to Bybit, and has hit the market with a bang which hits more than 10% ($330mil) Bybit 24 hour Trading Volume in 4 hours of their launch.

The trading volume was inspired by $POT, a trading fee sharing token in TraderDAO which acts as the AI data training incentive. Traders just need to perform trading to mint $POT and enjoy the fee sharing premium of the entire platform. The minting of each $POT requires a corresponding fee coming from trading fee rebate. Therefore, $POT is minted with 1:1 real yield asset backed, and the $POT treasury will grow bigger in value as the market continues to add new trades in, where these trades will provide data for AI pattern learning, powering the development of TradeGDT.

$POT is the utility token that incentivises AI training where the $HOT token is the governance token of TraderDAO. $HOT is deeply rooted in the heart of TradeGDT utility, the fuel that is burned off to use or operate all the coming functions and features of TradeGDT AI. TradeGDT will be traders’ smart trading assistance that revolutionize trading by improved decision making, increased efficiency, reduced risk, improved portfolio management, faster and more accurate trade execution. All the benefits with $HOT as the gas fee, fueling the path to trading revolution.

As the AI trend continues to make waves around all spaces, ChatGPT is moving in the forefront of the AI movement. TraderDAO AI TradeGDT could be the beginning of the AIFI (AI Finance) trend, with the past hype brough fort by DeFI and GameFI, AIFI has a far more bigger future with limitless potential, trading is the center to all crypto token value and with the combination of Trading and AI, TradeGDT could be the champion of the AIFI era.

About TradeGPT

TradeGDT is a groundbreaking AI project that is transforming the trading landscape. Our team comprises skilled engineers from renowned institutions like Cambridge and TsingHua, with over 5 years of experience in quant trading. With a diverse management team representing talents from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the UK, we foster innovation on a global scale.

At TradeGDT, we offer an advanced incubation platform designed to help traders develop their AI Trading Brain, providing valuable assistance in trading or allowing others to follow their successful strategies. By seamlessly integrating sophisticated Hidden Markov Models with user-fed trading data, TradeGDT evolves and adapts to each trader’s unique trading patterns, precisely identifying the best entry opportunities for them.

The heart of our ecosystem lies in TraderDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that continually provides invaluable trading data to TradeGDT. With the input from a community of over 10,000 active traders, our platform generates a more powerful AI Trading Brain, enabling traders to achieve superior results.

Contact

Maverick

TraderDAO

[email protected]

@mave121

