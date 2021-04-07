Permanent WFH: 43% of professionals want to work remotely indefinitely

Do you want to return to the office today if your company partially reopens? A user on Blind, an anonymous community of verified professionals with 4 million users, began running a survey gauging whether tech and finance professionals, given a choice to return to the office today, would consider going back. 10% of professionals on Blind say they are already back in the office, according to results.

43% Of Professionals Want Permanent WFH

2,460 users across major companies show intentions of limiting their time physically going to the office. 19% anticipate returning to the office after they are personally vaccinated.

A Microsoft employee wrote, "Only 10% strongly favor the office. 40% strongly favor WFH. The remaining 50% are on the spectrum. What more clarity are companies looking for? People push your companies for permanent WFH (work from home) options. That is the future"

A Blind user at Intel brings up another interesting point, "without networking; the overall career will be impacted, changing jobs will be harder. Eventually, all the jobs will end up going to other countries and so worldwide competition... WFH is good for settled ones but people in early careers are certainly impacted…"

An Expedia Group employee writes, "I want to be WFH but able to go into the office when I choose to.I don't want a predefined set amount of days I must be WFH or at the office per week. I want to have the freedom to divide those days as I please."

Without employee buy-in, even the best-crafted plans are likely to run into trouble. Management teams should lead with empathy and demonstrate an understanding that while all of their employees have experienced this crisis, they haven’t all experienced it the same way. Employees are expecting to be welcomed back with the level of flexibility they have become accustomed to this past year.