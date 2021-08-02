Tens of millions of former President Donald Trump’s ardent followers believe he is a true American hero. He has tirelessly defended our flag against those who would disrespect and even desecrate it. And more than any of his predecessors, he could not abide gutless cowards.

John McCain's Military Record

Even before attaining the presidency back in 2015, he disparaged the military record of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, who had spent five years in a North Vietnam prison of war camp after the plane he had been flying was shot down. “He’s not a war hero,” declared Trump. “He’s a war hero ‘cause he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

During that same war, Trump’s daddy arranged for his draft-age son to receive a 4F draft classification. One of Fred Trump’s tenants, a podiatrist, wrote a letter to Donald Trump’s local draft board, attesting to the fact that Donald had bone spurs in his feet, thereby enabling him to dodge the draft.

After attaining the presidency, Trump left no doubt of his reverence for the military after ordering that military parades to be held in his honor. But to ensure that all the spectators fully enjoyed themselves, Trump considerately requested that badly wounded military veterans be excluded from the parades.

Fire NFL Teams Who Refuse To Salute The Flag

Trump also proved his patriotism by demanding that the owners of the National Football League teams fire any players who refused to salute the flag or stand at attention during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

And what patriot could have forgotten the impassioned speech the president delivered to thousands of his followers on January 6th of this year? When he called upon his loyal followers to march upon the nation’s Capitol to disrupt the counting of the presidential electoral vote, he told them that he would proudly lead the way.

These were his exact words: “After this we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women.”

Immediately after urging his troops into battle, instead of leading them he beat a hasty retreat to the White House, where he could watch all the action on television. A long-time reality TV star, he must have realized that it would have been bad optics to appear to be hogging the limelight on that historic day.

The Testification Of Capitol Hill Police Officers

On July 27th, four officers of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police testified before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that succeeded in overrunning most of the building and disrupting the certification of the electoral vote for president.

The officers described, in vivid detail, being assaulted by the frenzied horde that employed police shields, batons, hammers, flag poles, rocks, guardrails, and copper pipes. A few hundred officers were barely able to hold back the mob - which numbered in thousands – so that all the members of Congress were narrowly able to escape. In the end, the thin blue line was just able to hold back an attempt by the mob of Trump supporters to violently overthrow our government.

Despite receiving numerous phone calls from frightened members of Congress begging him to call off the mob, President Trump initially refused to lift a finger. More than 200 police officers were injured in the attack.

But the ex-president has exceedingly high standards for heroes. In fact, he came up with a very different term to describe these brave officers. He called them “pussies.”