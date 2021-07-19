June marks another month for increases in foot traffic and in-store visits to food & beverage establishments, according to the data scientists at Zenreach. They analysed their data and found that across all industries, nationwide restaurant foot traffic is up 48% since the start of 2021.

Food & Beverage Establishments See Foot Traffic Increase

Some cities across the country have seen a huge increase, like San Diego, California, with a 198% increase since January 1st, 2021 or Denver, Colorado, with a 129% increase since the start of the year.

Cities and MSA’s with the greatest Increase in foot-traffic to food & beverage visits since January 1st, 2021:

MSA PERCENT CHANGE SINCE JAN 2021 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 197.93% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 141.13% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 140.54% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 129.30% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 116.12% Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 112.04% Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 93.81% San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 89.39% New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 85.27% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 75.87% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 72.81% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 70.89% Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 70.09% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 61.97% Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 59.38% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 58.80% Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 53.54% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 48.72% Kansas City, MO-KS 46.45% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 39.66% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 36.27% Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 30.55% New Orleans-Metairie, LA 30.53% Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 27.55% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 24.04% Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 21.93% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 21.83% Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 21.53% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 13.68% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL -27.26%

“We’ve now seen an increase of 48% in restaurant foot-traffic this year nationwide, which bodes well for our economy. With indoor mask mandates starting to lift, Zenreach expects these numbers will continue to increase. It would not surprise me if nationwide foot traffic reaches a more than 55% lift (since January 1st, 2021) within the next three months.” says Megan Wintersteen, VP of Marketing for Zenreach.