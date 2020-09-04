There is an increasing body of evidence that the age cohort that most wants to return to the office is younger workers. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, took to the platform and asked its users the same two questions, to get a pulse on how a scope of professionals are feeling.
- Do you have the physical space at home to do your job comfortably?
- Do you want to return to the in person office?
100% Of Younger Professionals Are Eager To Return To The In Person Office
Key Findings as of 9/04 (~2,000 Responses):
- 75% of professionals over the age of 40 answered “yes” when asked if they had the physical space at home to do their job comfortably
- In contrast, 66% of 20-25 year olds answered “yes”
- 61% of surveyed 20-25 year old professionals answered “yes” when asked if they want to return to the in person office.
- Compared to 39% of professionals over the age of 40
- 100% of the 20-25 year old professionals at Facebook answered “yes”
- In contrast, 0% of the 20-25 year old professionals at Cisco answered “yes”
These survey results suggest that it’s not older workers who might not be as familiar with telecommuting technology that want back into physical workplaces but the tech-savvier likes of millennials and Generation Z.