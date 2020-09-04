There is an increasing body of evidence that the age cohort that most wants to return to the office is younger workers. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, took to the platform and asked its users the same two questions, to get a pulse on how a scope of professionals are feeling.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Do you have the physical space at home to do your job comfortably? Do you want to return to the in person office?

100% Of Younger Professionals Are Eager To Return To The In Person Office

Key Findings as of 9/04 (~2,000 Responses):

DG Concentrate Strategy Rises On Focused Investments, Prefs Dov Gertzulin's DG Value Capital's concentrated strategy, returned 10.7% during August, according to a copy of the firm's investor correspondence, which ValueWalk has been able to review. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more For more up-to-date hedge fund content, and exclusive access to value-focused hedge fund managers, check out Hidden Value Stocks. DG's concentrated Read More

75% of professionals over the age of 40 answered “yes” when asked if they had the physical space at home to do their job comfortably

In contrast, 66% of 20-25 year olds answered “yes”

61% of surveyed 20-25 year old professionals answered “yes” when asked if they want to return to the in person office. Compared to 39% of professionals over the age of 40 100% of the 20-25 year old professionals at Facebook answered “yes” In contrast, 0% of the 20-25 year old professionals at Cisco answered “yes”

of surveyed 20-25 year old professionals answered “yes” when asked if they to the in person office.

These survey results suggest that it’s not older workers who might not be as familiar with telecommuting technology that want back into physical workplaces but the tech-savvier likes of millennials and Generation Z.