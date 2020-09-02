53% of Working Parents Continue To Fear Their Performance Being Unfairly Evaluated

It’s undeniable that every professional struggled to adjust to the “work-from-home” normal. These adjustments were even tricker when your new coworkers are under the age of 18. In April, we shared what working parents (WPs) were feeling in terms of productivity, time spent trying to do their jobs, and unfair performance evaluations. Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, took to the platform and asked its users the same three questions, to get a pulse on how working parents are feeling.

Are you a parent and working from home with a child? How many additional hours does it take to complete your typical workday deliverables? Are you concerned your performance is being inequitably compared to your colleagues?

Working Parents Fear About Inequitably Comparison Of Performance

Key Findings as of 8/31 (~2,400 Responses):

24% of surveyed working parents are working 4+ additional hours to complete their typical workday deliverables Compared to 15% of professionals who are not WPs

of professionals who are not WPs 26% of WPs are working 1-2 additional hours 34% of Google's WP are working 4+ additional hours 40% of Facebook WP are working 4+ additional hours 35% of Salesforce's WP are working 1-2 additional hours

53% of surveyed WPs are concerned their performance is being inequitably compared to their colleagues Compared to 32% of professionals who are not WPs

of professionals who are not WPs 75% of Exxon Mobile WP are concerned

70% of Paypal WPs are concerned

69% of Airbnb WPs are concerned

50% of Capital One employees WPs are concerned

It has been five months since the original survey, and there has only been marginal change in the struggles working parents are encountering. In April, Blind opened up a working parent channel where parents are sharing their gratitude, frustrations, and unfiltered truths about what it’s like to have a career and a child during a pandemic.

One user asks, “How are you all managing kids during this lockdown if both parents are working? Anyone hiring a nanny during the daytime?”

Parents Overall

Parents Per Company

Non Parents

