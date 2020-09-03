Nasdaq And The Tech Sector Lead The Morning Selloff

Commenting on the selloff in the tech sector and today’s trading Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said:

Get The Full Seth Klarman Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Seth Klarman in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Selloff In The Tech Sector

The major indices are all trading significantly lower at midday with the Nasdaq and the tech sector leading the morning selloff on Wall Street. The likes of Facebook (FB, -5.9%), Apple (AAPL, -7.2%), Tesla (TSLA, -8.2%), Amazon (AMZN, -5.3%), and Microsoft (MSFT, -5.7%) have been all hit hard in early trading as the short-term trends reversed in the sector. The wave of selling in the Nasdaq pushed the Volatility Index (VIX) near the 30 level while dragging the Dow and the S&P 500 lower as well, amid the positive economic surprises which put pressure on “work-from-home” stocks.

These are Jeffrey Aronson’s favorite hedge fund managers Centerbridge Partners founder Jeffrey Aronson donates millions of dollars to charity through his foundation, and looking at his foundation's annual filing reveals his favorite hedge funds. The 990-PF for 2019 isn't available yet (stay tuned for that!), but the 2018 filing for the Jeffrey H. and Shari L. Aronson Family Foundation is. Q2 2020 hedge Read More

The much better-than-expected weekly jobless claims report definitely played a part in the pullback in the tech sector, as both the number of new and continuing claims were much lower than last week. New claims fell below 900,000, while continuing claims came in just above 13 million, thanks to a drop of over 1 million. The ISM nonmanufacturing PMI was a tad below the consensus estimate, at 56.9, but the indicator still confirms the strong rebound in the services sector, and together with Monday’s manufacturing measure, it could provide support for stocks in the coming weeks.

Market Wrap

Dow: 28,475, - 625 or -2.2%

S&P 500: 3,467, - 114 or 3.2%

Nasdaq: 11,528, - 529 or 4.4%

Russell 2000: 1,542 - 50 or 3.2%

Market breadth has been relatively strong in early trading, with decliners only outnumbering advancing issues by a 3-to-2 ratio on the NYSE at midday. 19 stocks hit new 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq, while 37 stocks hit new 52-week highs. The major indices have been trading below their daily VWAPs (Volume-Weighted Average Price) for most of the morning session, pointing to intraday selling pressure. Selling has been concentrated in the stretched tech sector, with cyclical issues performing much better on average, which suggests that a profit-taking event is underway following the memorable run-up of the recent weeks. Stay tuned!