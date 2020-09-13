Post-COVID Risks From Outdated Institutional Models

Investors taking huge risks using outdated and obsolete institutional investing models post-COVID

According to the S&P 500 index, a part of the Dow Jones indices of the U.S. stock market, the index has had an annualized average return of around 10% for the last 80 years. However, that number is much lower for the average equity fund investor who only earns a return of 5.19%.

One of the main reasons for this difference lies in the fact that the typical model of investment in the United States is outdated and obsolete.

The Use Of Outdated Institutional Models

To make matters worse, do-it-yourself investors rely on Artificial Intelligence programs whose algorithm is based on the same unreliable, outdated institutional models.

Current Concerns Investors Are Facing

The economy has not recovered but the market is acting like it has—people don’t understand this. When will these meet and what does this mean for investors? Should people be investing in index or individual stocks right now? Potentially a massive tax increase is on the horizon from all the money we have to pay back—how does one calculate this in one’s financial plan? The Federal Reserve has brought interest rates to 0%, but what will this mean in the future in terms of inflation? 85% of investors do not use financial planners. In order to justify paying three to four times as much as a robo-adviser, the human financial advisor has to be able to connect with their clients on a human level, with human-centered financial planning tools.

