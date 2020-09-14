44% Of Professionals Are Happy To Take A Pay Cut To Move Out Of the San Fransisco Bay Area

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

VMware and Twitter are cutting pay for remote employees who move out of the Bay Area, per Bloomberg. On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, a Bloomberg user ran a poll asking, “Are folks willing to take the trade off in this new Covid-19 future we have?”

Spread Of Hedge Fund Returns In 2020 “Unbelievable” Hedge fund performance this year varies significantly. At the one end of the scale, Saba Capital's offshore fund is leading the gainers. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to research compiled by HSBC's Alternative Investment Group, the hedge fund returned 83% for the year to the end of July. At the opposite Read More

Professionals Are Happy To Take A Pay Cut To Move Out Of The Bay Area

The poll had 5,591 responses and robust dialogue with 561 professionals commenting on their own experiences, here are some key learnings:

48% of professionals responded to the poll stating “No I shouldn’t get a pay cut if I’m doing the same work.” 61% of VMware professionals responded to the poll stating “Happy to take a paycut for better WLB and reduce Total cost of Living” 47% of Twitter professionals responded to the poll stating “Happy to take a paycut for better WLB and reduce Total cost of Living” 63% of Netflix professionals responded to the poll stating “Happy to take a paycut for better WLB and reduce Total cost of Living” 67% of Square professionals responded to the poll stating “Happy to take a paycut for better WLB and reduce Total cost of Living”



You can link to our blog for the data here.

A user at VMware responded to the poll saying, “I’ll gladly do this. It’s only a reduction on base, and base makes up half of my TC. So a net 6.5% decrease in my TC to move to a place where houses are 20% of the price and taxes alone make up ~5-6% difference? Sign me up”

A user at Hulu responded to the poll with an opposing opinion, "You guys aren’t getting it. It doesn’t matter that “pay is always based on location.” That old way of thinking needs to die because it exploits labor. The employee’s labor provides the same value regardless of working location. The circumstances changed, so we need to force things to change as well. Don’t accept a pay cut for changing your location. Ask the company tough questions. Is my value to the company less if I live in North Carolina or Colorado? If they won’t budge, quit."