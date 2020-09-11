Only 21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co Professionals feel safe returning to the office on Sept 21st

JPMorgan will require its traders to return to their offices by September 21, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. On Blind, an anonymous professional network, with 3.6M verified users, a Robinhood employee ran a poll asking, “Would you feel safe to return to the office on Sept 21st?”

Majority Of JPMorgan Professionals Do Not Feel Safe Returning To The Office

The poll had 4,857 responses and robust dialogue with 384 professionals commenting on their own experiences, here are some key learnings:

80% of all surveyed professionals responded “I would not feel safe” 79% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. professionals responded “I would not feel safe” 90% of Goldman Sachs professionals responded “I would not feel safe” 79% of Google professionals responded “I would not feel safe”



You can see the report highlighting the overall responses here.

A user at Facebook responded to the poll saying, “What about the employees with kids whose schools are all online. They can’t leave their kids and get to work. Even if you have no kids you should not be forced to come to work with current situations.”

Poll question: Would you feel safe to return to the office on Sept 21st? I would feel safe I would not feel safe Grand Total 975 3882 4857 20% 80% 100%