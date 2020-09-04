A poll reveals widespread support among the American general public for a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks in the next relief package, but a deal remains elusive. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now says he has no idea if Congress will ever reach a deal on another coronavirus relief package and a second round of stimulus checks.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Complaints about coronavirus relief package without stimulus checks

Republicans have been planning to reveal a "skinny" coronavirus relief package that doesn't include stimulus checks, but the bill has virtually no chance of passing the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. It seems Democrats would rather offer no relief to the American people than pass a bill that doesn't include their pet projects which have nothing to do with COVID-19.

DG Concentrate Strategy Rises On Focused Investments, Prefs Dov Gertzulin's DG Value Capital's concentrated strategy, returned 10.7% during August, according to a copy of the firm's investor correspondence, which ValueWalk has been able to review. Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more For more up-to-date hedge fund content, and exclusive access to value-focused hedge fund managers, check out Hidden Value Stocks. DG's concentrated Read More

The GOP-led Senate is planning on voting on the skinny package next week when senators return from their August recess, to much criticism from Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues describing the GOP's bill as "emaciated" rather than "skinny."

He also described it as "completely inadequate," adding that it "fails to meet the needs of the American people."

McConnell unsure of a deal

Since the GOP's skinny bill has little chance of passing the House, it seems like a waste of time to even do it. However, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plans, The Hill reports that McConnell is trying to provide some cover for Republicans who are up for reelection.

Although the bill would need 60 votes to move on to the House, getting 51 votes would be seen as a victory for Republicans. It's unclear what is included in the skinny bill, which reportedly comes with a price tag in the range of $500 billion to $700 bill.

Sources did tell The Hill that the coronavirus relief package does not include a second round of stimulus checks. Democrats oppose the bill because of its low price tag and the lack of certain provisions like financial assistance for state and local governments.

The bill does reportedly include $105 billion to help schools and colleges resume classes. If Senate Democrats block the bill, Republicans may use that as ammunition in their reelection bids as they try to retain their majority in the Senate

Americans support coronavirus stimulus checks as part of relief package

As the GOP prepares to vote on a coronavirus relief package that doesn't include stimulus checks, a new poll indicates that Americans who vote for both parties widely support a second round of checks. The Gallup poll was conducted with Franklin Templeton.

The poll found that 70% of Americans would support a second round of stimulus checks as part of the next relief package. It also found that 82% of Democrats would support more checks, while 64% of Republicans and 66% of independents also support more stimulus checks.

Much is on the line with the election coming up in November, and lawmakers would do well to get their act together before then.